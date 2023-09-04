Senior C# Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

A wonderful opportunity exists for a .NET developer to join one of our clients’ organizations. This position requires a highly flexible and driven self-starter working effectively within the established delivery process framework.
Key Requirements
- Minimum 10 years of experience.
- Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science
- Development in C# and MVC and a MS SQL backend
- Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively with managers and the rest of the team regarding plans, issues and timelines.
- Technologies used: C# and .Net, MS SQL, PHP, Object Oriented development, multi-Tier development.
- Develop database-driven web applications.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- MVC
- SQL
- PHP
- OOP