Senior Data Engineer

Qualification & Experience

-Bachelor’s degree with a focus on data management (e.g. Information Systems, Statistics, Data Engineering)

-5 years’ experience working as a data engineer utilizing visual pipeline designers such as SSIS, Talend, Informatica or Azure Data Factory

-2 years’ experience in data engineering in a commercial cloud environment like Azure

-Advanced proficiency in the SQL language

-Experience in at least two DBMS’s such as Postgres, MySQL or MSSQL

-Experience in loading data from diverse sources

Experience in the following is very advantageous:

? Experience in Azure data technologies

? Database administration

? Bash or PowerShell scripting

? Data Engineering certifications form Google, Azure or AWS.

? Demonstrated interest in the claims and healthcare IT space.

Desired Skills:

data engineer

Mysql

MSSQL

Azure

