Senior Data Engineer

Looking for a talented Cloud Data Engineer for an exciting role in Cape Town for a global player in their field
A self-starter who is able to operate in a cross-functional, agile team.
You will need to ensure data integrity with ETL process implementation, creating and maintain data solutions and much more..
For more on this hybrid role in the mother city please read on.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree with a focus on data management (e.g. Information Systems, Statistics, Data Engineering)
- 5+ years as a Data Engineer
- SSIS, Talend, Informatica or Azure Data Factory
- 2+ years in a cloud environment like Azure
- SQL
- SQL Query
- Postgres, MySQL or MSSQL
- ETL
- Database administration, maintenance and optimization
- Data management principles including data quality assurance and data governance
- Source code
- Version control systems
- Master Data Management
Advantageous:
- Azure Data Technologies
- Database administration
- Bash or PowerShell scripting
- Data Engineering certifications form Google, Azure or AWS.
- Demonstrated interest in the claims and healthcare IT space.
Desired Skills:
- Aure
- Data
- Master Data
- Hybrid working