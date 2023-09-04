Senior Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Looking for a talented Cloud Data Engineer for an exciting role in Cape Town for a global player in their field

A self-starter who is able to operate in a cross-functional, agile team.

You will need to ensure data integrity with ETL process implementation, creating and maintain data solutions and much more..

For more on this hybrid role in the mother city please read on.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree with a focus on data management (e.g. Information Systems, Statistics, Data Engineering)

5+ years as a Data Engineer

SSIS, Talend, Informatica or Azure Data Factory

2+ years in a cloud environment like Azure

SQL

SQL Query

Postgres, MySQL or MSSQL

ETL

Database administration, maintenance and optimization

Data management principles including data quality assurance and data governance

Source code

Version control systems

Master Data Management

Advantageous:

Azure Data Technologies

Database administration

Bash or PowerShell scripting

Data Engineering certifications form Google, Azure or AWS.

Demonstrated interest in the claims and healthcare IT space.

Desired Skills:

Aure

Data

Master Data

Hybrid working

