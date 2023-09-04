Senior Database Administrator – Western Cape Newlands

Organize, Collaborate and Empower Success in Our Clients’ Renewable Portfolio.

Is this you?

If you have a passion for organization, a keen eye for detail, and excellent communication skills, this role is perfect for you!

You thrive working in a large fast-paced company that is involved in major dispersed asset bases requiring documental maintenance and control.

You understand the critical nature of being a super-user within the document management domain and actively manage the lifecycle between our client’s Head Office and the various renewable project sites they operate.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As the Senior Database Administrator/Document Controller, you will play a vital role in ensuring efficient and simultaneous administration, control and archiving in document management for the various exciting renewable projects around South Africa.

A major part of your role will be to administer the Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) and develop a document management plan to ensure compliance with procedures. To control and archive construction documents, including design changes, safety audits, certifications, and transmittals.

You will be coordinating with stakeholders and the corporate team as needed.

Where you’ll be doing it

The client is a major international renewable company (REIPPPP) whose focus is on collaboration and respect. Even though it is not a small organization, the values surround a small firm culture where internal support is a primary function.

Within the Newlands region of Cape Town lies their Head Office. It is a modern, neat, and open space that favours inclusion, good nature, and healthy work.

The role itself is in fact quite hybrid, meaning you will have the opportunity to work from home on select days of the week.

You will be reporting to the Corporate Quality Manager and work very closely with project managers, site teams, and engineering managers to name a few.

What you’ll need

You will need to hold a minimum Matric with a Diploma or Certificate in administration being advantageous. The client will look carefully at someone who has at least 5 years of experience in Project Document Control in the construction industry along with some exposure to renewable projects.

Knowledge of the ThinkProject, Aconex and MS SharePoint systems is necessary.

Our client values strong organizational skills and attention to detail as quality and timelines is at the top of their agenda therefore knowledge of regulatory requirements and industry best practices is always sought after.

What you’ll get

The successful candidate will not only get the opportunity to jump on board projects that change the face of South African energy development and distribution but also get exposure to greater professional networks within the space.

You will be joining for a Fixed Term Contract of 24 months.

A good market-related salary is on the table along with a fixed benefit structure. Joining the medical aid scheme is compulsory along with a provision for Provident.

This opportunity cries out to someone ready to take the next step in their career and grow to new heights.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Roxanne Battistoni at [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

EDMS

aconex

document control

Document Management

large EPC

renewable

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

