Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 4, 2023

  • General project management understanding and experience (PMP / PRINCE2 certification is a plus)
  • Agile project methods, such as Scrum and Kanban boards
  • Project administration knowledge and experience.
  • Organisational change management: understanding the key concepts and their importance in a project
  • Solid organization and time-management skills
  • Exceptional verbal, written, and presentation skills: good communication and collaboration skills
  • Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.
  • Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, SharePoint, and Outlook
  • Knowledge of the Computer Systems Validation (CSV) process is preferred.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • business development
  • PMI

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

