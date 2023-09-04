Senior SAP Project Manager at ALJ Recruitment – Gauteng Randburg

Senior SAP Project manager required for a period of 7 MONTHS to facilitate the Management of current Project for the delivery of the remaining Phase i.e. Angola, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and 35 DTH Agencies:

Manage all aspects of Project life cycle to facilitate successful delivery to executive team.

Oversee SAP project to provide metrics for reporting to executive team.

Develop and oversee detailed project plans.

Establish detailed project plans and metrics, work plans, schedules, resource plans and status reports.

Identity project risks and develop risk mitigation plans.

Provide project leadership, work direction and feedback.

Motivate work of others outside of direct authority to ensure project milestones and deliverables are met.

Convey and report status to executives and all other key stakeholders.

Present formal presentations and executive summaries to senior management to provide recommendations and status updates.

NOTE: THE PROJECT MANAGER MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE IN DELIVERING COMPLEX SAP PROJECTS IN THE AREA OF SAP FINANCE AND LOGISTICS MODULE.

Desired Skills:

PMP certification

SAP FI

SAP S/4 HANA Enterprise Management

Large scale project management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

Project Management Institute

About The Employer:

A broad-based multinational media group headquartered in South Africa and Dubai with principal operations in pay television and video entertainment.

