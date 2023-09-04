Senior SAP Project Manager at ALJ Recruitment – Gauteng Randburg

Senior SAP Project manager required for a period of 7 MONTHS to facilitate the Management of current Project for the delivery of the remaining Phase i.e. Angola, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and 35 DTH Agencies:
- Manage all aspects of Project life cycle to facilitate successful delivery to executive team.
- Oversee SAP project to provide metrics for reporting to executive team.
- Develop and oversee detailed project plans.
- Establish detailed project plans and metrics, work plans, schedules, resource plans and status reports.
- Identity project risks and develop risk mitigation plans.
- Provide project leadership, work direction and feedback.
- Motivate work of others outside of direct authority to ensure project milestones and deliverables are met.
- Convey and report status to executives and all other key stakeholders.
- Present formal presentations and executive summaries to senior management to provide recommendations and status updates.
NOTE: THE PROJECT MANAGER MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE IN DELIVERING COMPLEX SAP PROJECTS IN THE AREA OF SAP FINANCE AND LOGISTICS MODULE.
Desired Skills:
- PMP certification
- SAP FI
- SAP S/4 HANA Enterprise Management
- Large scale project management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- Project Management Institute
About The Employer:
A broad-based multinational media group headquartered in South Africa and Dubai with principal operations in pay television and video entertainment.