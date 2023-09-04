Senior SAP Project Manager at ALJ Recruitment – Gauteng Randburg

Senior SAP Project manager required for a period of 7 MONTHS to facilitate the Management of current Project for the delivery of the remaining Phase i.e. Angola, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and 35 DTH Agencies:

  • Manage all aspects of Project life cycle to facilitate successful delivery to executive team.
  • Oversee SAP project to provide metrics for reporting to executive team.
  • Develop and oversee detailed project plans.
  • Establish detailed project plans and metrics, work plans, schedules, resource plans and status reports.
  • Identity project risks and develop risk mitigation plans.
  • Provide project leadership, work direction and feedback.
  • Motivate work of others outside of direct authority to ensure project milestones and deliverables are met.
  • Convey and report status to executives and all other key stakeholders.
  • Present formal presentations and executive summaries to senior management to provide recommendations and status updates.

NOTE: THE PROJECT MANAGER MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE IN DELIVERING COMPLEX SAP PROJECTS IN THE AREA OF SAP FINANCE AND LOGISTICS MODULE.

Desired Skills:

  • PMP certification
  • SAP FI
  • SAP S/4 HANA Enterprise Management
  • Large scale project management

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Honours
  • Project Management Institute

About The Employer:

A broad-based multinational media group headquartered in South Africa and Dubai with principal operations in pay television and video entertainment.

