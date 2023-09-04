Software Application Tester

As a software tester, you’ll test applications for bugs and errors to make sure they’re working correctly. You’ll also have the opportunity to automate tests as well as contribute to the development of new features and bug fixes. You will be given a set number of tasks per week which may include testing application functionality, functional testing (testing whether an app is running smoothly) or automation testing (where you are able to create automated scripts that can execute certain scenarios).

Requirements

Review of software requirements

Creating test cases and requirements

Creating user acceptance criteria

Preparation of test cases/plans

Scripting tests to run within the organization’s CI/CD processes

Execute all levels of testing (systems, integration, and regression) reporting of defects

Qualifications

Tertiary qualifications and/or applicable training in applications programming courses and/or international software Testing qualification

Minimum of 5 years experience as a software application tester working with:

Security Penetration Testing

UX Testing

UI Testing

Integration testing of API’s

Good understanding of software development processes

Proficiency in coding applications in Java, Python, and other languages

Good written and verbal communication skills

Desired Skills:

testing

