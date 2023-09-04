As a software tester, you’ll test applications for bugs and errors to make sure they’re working correctly. You’ll also have the opportunity to automate tests as well as contribute to the development of new features and bug fixes. You will be given a set number of tasks per week which may include testing application functionality, functional testing (testing whether an app is running smoothly) or automation testing (where you are able to create automated scripts that can execute certain scenarios).
Requirements
- Review of software requirements
- Creating test cases and requirements
- Creating user acceptance criteria
- Preparation of test cases/plans
- Scripting tests to run within the organization’s CI/CD processes
- Execute all levels of testing (systems, integration, and regression) reporting of defects
Qualifications
- Tertiary qualifications and/or applicable training in applications programming courses and/or international software Testing qualification
- Minimum of 5 years experience as a software application tester working with:
- Security Penetration Testing
- UX Testing
- UI Testing
- Integration testing of API’s
- Good understanding of software development processes
- Proficiency in coding applications in Java, Python, and other languages
- Good written and verbal communication skills
Desired Skills:
- testing