Supervisor Technical Services – FAUP at Air Traffic and Navigation Services – KwaZulu-Natal

Introduction

Applications are invited for the positions of Supervisor – Technical Services (Peromnes Grade 8) Grade based at Upington Airport. The successful applicants will be reporting to the Manager – Technical Services – FABL

Description

ATNS is seeking a candidate to be responsible for leading a team of Engineering Technicians responsible for the maintenance and support of CNS ATM systems at all sites within the area of responsibility. Establish work programs for the maintenance of CNS ATM systems

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications S4 Diploma in Electronic Engineering and / or other appropriate qualifications required to enable admittance to the Engineering Council of SA as an Engineering Technician or Technologist. Minimum Experience 5 years in the maintenance and support of CNS ATM systems, equipment and associated support services. Proven diagnostic and fault-finding abilities, and to implement corrective actions to restore communications, navigation and surveillance (CNS) systems and equipment to an acceptable operating condition. Proven leadership abilities.

Desired Skills:

leadership skills

Management skills

report writing skills

Interpersonal skills

