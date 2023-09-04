Support Engineer at QES

My client based in Johannesburg is currently looking for a Specialist Support Engineer to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Engage stakeholders and develop a functional requirement specification

Engage with business and product owners to review critical business rules that impacts solution delivery, such as compliance, data governance, or business mandates

Engage and collaborate with business product owners and architects to recommend solutions that deliver business objectives and achieve organisational goals

Engage and work with the systems analysts and architects to assist in the design, development, and testing of solutions

Manage applications throughout their lifecycle and lead the application-related aspects of designing, testing, operating, and improving technology products and services

Report to stakeholders and senior IT leaders throughout the project lifecycle

Engage and collaborate with DBAs and other Data platforms teams to produce MIS and BI reports

Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills to solve technical problems on existing applications and to provide recommendations for the continuous improvement of applications

Partner with senior Product Engineers to support problem resolution, and critical thinking processes when the complexity level goes beyond support (coordinate resolution)

Lead the implementation of all configurations, optimization (e.g., upgrades) and maintenance activity (e.g., regular maintenance patches) for enterprise-wide applications

Schedule and oversee planned maintenance tasks, such as backups and performance tuning, for products and services in production

Manage and oversee all application documentation updates, inventories, and improvements as well as their distribution to end users and other business stakeholders

Lead the change and communication planning and implementation processes for all application support processes (Across teams and squads)

Ensure minimal business operations impact due to upgrades and maintenance activities

Oversee end to end application implementation and configuration, patches, upgrades, and maintenance, and ensuring that application performance meets agreed SLAs and OLAs

Coordinate and execute unplanned maintenance tasks, such as disaster recovery procedures, tech products and services in production to prevent and to minimize issues

Coordinate with centres of enablement including service engineering, information security, infrastructure, and architecture teams to define permissions, guidelines etc. and ensure that the impact of system / platform migrations / changes on applications is minimised

Act as the expert in application functionality, user workflow, and business processes and build the team to do the same

Develop expertise in application infrastructure (server, network, security) and broader organization architecture to coach and mentor teams in application support such as upgrades, maintenance etc. and complex issue resolution

Manage the delivery of SLA’s across application support teams for a particular product and service

Work with business and service lines to define and agree SLA’s for various applications

Lead the governance, risk and control processes across application teams for a particular product / service including e.g., backup systems, business operations files etc.

Provide advisory and lead software installation and upgrades, troubleshooting problems and providing resolutions

Manage application vendors and suppliers and corresponding license and support contracts where applicable

Review user programming requests for new applications or modifications, and determine appropriate priority and response

Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and customers, external solution providers, and Tech stakeholders for all application support specific requirements

Lead the development and implementation of all project and associated integration planning requirements for application support

Ensure sustainable and consistent efficient and effective application support across application support team including continued development of the application and security, software patches, reliability, disaster recovery and ensure the application meets the business needs

Drive all capability building through a defined and integrated capability building plan for the application across multiple stakeholder groups (end users, 3rd parties etc.)

Supervise and maintain the organization’s repository of applications

Lead and manage best practice development practices across the application

Experience

Bachelors/ Masters degree or relevant qualification, preferably in Computer Science, Data Science, Information Systems, Statistics, Analytics, Business Administration, or Engineering

5 – 10+ years business experience managing technical teams, Financial services experience would be advantageous

Software development, support and maintenance.

Database Design

Communication

Process modelling

Critical and creative thinking

Project Management

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

