Systems Analyst – POS – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Requirements

Associated degree in computer related discipline. Relevant experience may substitute

for the degree requirement on a year-for-year basis.

At least 3 years’ experience in MSSQL

VB scripting will be beneficial

XML scripting will be beneficial

Database design/administration experience (Design, implementation, modification)

Proficient in writing fine-tuned SQL queries, stored procedures (e.g. MSSQL code)

and working with data in relational databases like SQL Server, MySQL etc.

Experience in Syspro ERP and Syspro POS will be beneficial

Key Performance Areas:

Business Application Support: Syspro POS (1st Tier)

Business Application Support: Syspro (2nd Tier)

Business applications integration & documentation – Retail division

Training and development

Divisional business intelligence requirements – Retail division

Customer Service

Support ICT Team

Please consider you application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

ERP systems

MySQL

SYSPRO

About The Employer:

Our client in the agricultural/retail industry is looking for a System Analyst to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

Learn more/Apply for this position