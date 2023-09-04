Web Developer – 12 Month Contract (Renewable) – Gauteng Woodmead

Code your own future!

Is this you?

Are you passionate about delivering high quality software solutions? Are you able to work solo? Do you also want to feel that team spirit? Are you confident inyour technical ability? Can you take charge and be accountable? Are you theFront End and Web Dev Master? I guess that means you need to read on and apply…

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it):

Get ready to dive into this role in an agile environment. You’ll be the Web Dev Tech Maestro. Maintaining and elevating an existing system while collaboratingclosely with colleagues and business stakeholders to concoct new innovativesoftware solutions. Take charge of your projects and deliver them withprecision. Your coding skills will shine as you develop top-notch projects.

Where you’ll be doing it:

Software development business. A small team with offices based in Woodmead. The team might be small but powerful and truly diverse, dynamic and passionate about what they do. The office hosts a pool table and coffee and wine bar, foreveryone to enjoy together. Unwind together on a Friday afternoon when themusic slowly creeps in… You will be required to be at the office every day forthe first 6 months thereafter a hybrid working model of 2 days per week.

What you’ll need:

Strong front end and web development skills. Let’s see how many of the boxes you can tick off? For Web Application Development: IIS , ASP.NET MVC , WCF, Rest , Web API , JSON , SSL. For Web Front-end & Application Design & Development: CSS, HTML5, jQuery, Angular , React , JavaScript , VBScript. We don’t expectyou to be a pro at all of the above, but flex those skills and show us how manyboxes you do tick!

What you’ll get:

The opportunity to be the Subject matter Expert in a small diverse team where innovation and new ideas are embraced. Cross functional teams where you havethe opportunity of peer-to-peer learning. Come in with all your expertise and be the Web Dev Maestro and the go to person as the team grows. This is a 12-month contract that will be extended or converted into a permanent role.

How to apply:

For a confidential discussion please contact Lyrichia on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

