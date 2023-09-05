Android Mobile Developer

Ready to craft cutting-edge Android experiences in the stunning backdrop of Cape Town?

Join our team as an Android Mobile Developer and unlock your potential in the tech capital of South Africa. If you’re passionate about creating sleek, user-friendly apps and thrive in a collaborative environment, this is your chance to shine.

Dive into the vibrant tech scene of Cape Town and be a part of something extraordinary.

Seize this opportunity – apply now and let your Android expertise flourish in this breathtaking coastal city!

Candidate Requirements

Design, develop and deploy programs for programs specifications

Construct and implement application programs

Construct/ develop programs including coding, testing and debugging

Ensure documentation of code/classes

Designing application prototypes

Coordinate application plans with the development team or clients

Adhere to WCG Software development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes

Design, develop and deploy eLearning solutions that meet the Department’s needs and optimize efficacy through training and support

Qualifications and Experience

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science and/or Software Engineering and/or Information Systems and/or Information Technology and/or related technical certificate in an IT field

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as an Android developer

Knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices and the ability to design applications around natural user interface

A familiarity with Agile, test-driven development and rapid release cycle

Desired Skills:

Android

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

