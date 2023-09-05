Android Mobile Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Ready to craft cutting-edge Android experiences in the stunning backdrop of Cape Town?
Join our team as an Android Mobile Developer and unlock your potential in the tech capital of South Africa. If you’re passionate about creating sleek, user-friendly apps and thrive in a collaborative environment, this is your chance to shine.
Dive into the vibrant tech scene of Cape Town and be a part of something extraordinary.
Seize this opportunity – apply now and let your Android expertise flourish in this breathtaking coastal city!
Candidate Requirements
- Design, develop and deploy programs for programs specifications
- Construct and implement application programs
- Construct/ develop programs including coding, testing and debugging
- Ensure documentation of code/classes
- Designing application prototypes
- Coordinate application plans with the development team or clients
- Adhere to WCG Software development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes
- Design, develop and deploy eLearning solutions that meet the Department’s needs and optimize efficacy through training and support
Qualifications and Experience
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science and/or Software Engineering and/or Information Systems and/or Information Technology and/or related technical certificate in an IT field
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience as an Android developer
- Knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices and the ability to design applications around natural user interface
- A familiarity with Agile, test-driven development and rapid release cycle
Desired Skills:
- Android
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years