AWS Cloud Specialist – Gauteng Edenvale

Sep 5, 2023

Our client is looking for a skilled AWS Cloud Specialist to join their team.

Responsibilities:

  • Work with clients and internal teams to design and implement cloud-based solutions that meet the clients’ needs.
  • Work closely with business to understand their requirements and technical needs.
  • Design and architect cloud solutions using AWS services and best practices.
  • Develop architectural diagrams, documentation, and technical specifications for solutions.
  • Stay up to date with the latest AWS services, technologies, and industry trends.
  • Ensuring the scalability, reliability, security, and cost-efficiency of these solutions.
  • Identify potential risks and issues related and provide mitigation strategies.
  • Conduct cost analysis and optimisation.
  • Perform security assessments and implement security best practices for cloud environments.
  • Assist in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues that may arise at any time.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Diploma / Degree
  • 3+ years’ experience
  • AWS Certified Solutions Architect.
  • AWS Certified Cloud Security Architect.
  • AWS Certified SysOps Engineer.
  • Strong Networking experience.
  • Communication, time management and people skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure and time constraints.
  • Strong knowledge of operational processes.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • AWS Certified Solutions Architect
  • AWS Certified Cloud Security Architect
  • AWS Certified SysOps Engineer
  • Cloud-based solutions

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

