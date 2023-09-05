Our client is looking for a skilled AWS Cloud Specialist to join their team.
Responsibilities:
- Work with clients and internal teams to design and implement cloud-based solutions that meet the clients’ needs.
- Work closely with business to understand their requirements and technical needs.
- Design and architect cloud solutions using AWS services and best practices.
- Develop architectural diagrams, documentation, and technical specifications for solutions.
- Stay up to date with the latest AWS services, technologies, and industry trends.
- Ensuring the scalability, reliability, security, and cost-efficiency of these solutions.
- Identify potential risks and issues related and provide mitigation strategies.
- Conduct cost analysis and optimisation.
- Perform security assessments and implement security best practices for cloud environments.
- Assist in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues that may arise at any time.
Requirements:
- Relevant Diploma / Degree
- 3+ years’ experience
- AWS Certified Solutions Architect.
- AWS Certified Cloud Security Architect.
- AWS Certified SysOps Engineer.
- Strong Networking experience.
- Communication, time management and people skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and time constraints.
- Strong knowledge of operational processes.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- AWS Certified Solutions Architect
- AWS Certified Cloud Security Architect
- AWS Certified SysOps Engineer
- Cloud-based solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years