AWS Cloud Specialist

Our client is looking for a skilled AWS Cloud Specialist to join their team.

Responsibilities:

Work with clients and internal teams to design and implement cloud-based solutions that meet the clients’ needs.

Work closely with business to understand their requirements and technical needs.

Design and architect cloud solutions using AWS services and best practices.

Develop architectural diagrams, documentation, and technical specifications for solutions.

Stay up to date with the latest AWS services, technologies, and industry trends.

Ensuring the scalability, reliability, security, and cost-efficiency of these solutions.

Identify potential risks and issues related and provide mitigation strategies.

Conduct cost analysis and optimisation.

Perform security assessments and implement security best practices for cloud environments.

Assist in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues that may arise at any time.

Requirements:

Relevant Diploma / Degree

3+ years’ experience

AWS Certified Solutions Architect.

AWS Certified Cloud Security Architect.

AWS Certified SysOps Engineer.

Strong Networking experience.

Communication, time management and people skills.

Ability to work under pressure and time constraints.

Strong knowledge of operational processes.

Desired Skills:

AWS

AWS Certified Solutions Architect

AWS Certified Cloud Security Architect

AWS Certified SysOps Engineer

Cloud-based solutions

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

