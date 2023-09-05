Data Administrator

The primary objective of this position is to oversee, maintain, and support the Microsoft SQL Server environment within our clients IT infrastructure, facilitating the generation of accurate datasets for various systems and applications. This role requires expertise in SQL scripting, data architecture methodologies, best practices, and proficiency in handling large datasets to aid stakeholders in informed decision-making.

Key Responsibilities:

Management of SQL Servers and Databases

Responsible for the oversight and upkeep of SQL Server instances and associated databases in both development and production environments.

Configuring and fine-tuning database servers and associated processes to ensure optimal performance, high availability, and sustained functionality of the SQL environment.

Executing scheduled maintenance routines, including routine patching and upgrades when required.

Focusing on process automation and refinement, tracking issues, and comprehensive documentation of environment changes and configurations.

Contributing to the implementation of proactive monitoring practices in relevant environments to preclude future issues.

Generating reports related to SQL scripting, SSIS, and SSRS.

Facilitating the resolution of bugs and problems identified in SQL scripting, SSIS, SSRS applications, and environments in conjunction with third-party providers.

Ensuring that development and implementation efforts align with integration and performance expectations.

Offering support for critical production systems and end-of-day processing.

Upholding and promoting the values and culture of the organization.

Competency Requirements:

Proficient technical skills.

Strong written and verbal communication abilities.

Knowledge of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery configurations and options for SQL Server.

Demonstrated understanding of relational database systems and scripting/coding languages.

Proficiency in the MS Office 365 suite.

Proficiency in MS SQL Server 2014 or later.

Logical, analytical mindset with a passion for data and business intelligence.

Flexibility in approach to tasks.

Efficient multitasking capabilities.

Capacity to translate business requirements into functional system specifications.

Exceptional customer service aptitude.

Ability to perform under pressure.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

Grade 12 (Must)

MCSA: SQL Server 2012/2014 or later certification.

MCTS, MCITP certification (advantageous).

+5 years of experience in administering Microsoft SQL Servers, SQL scripting, big-data, and business intelligence applications such as Qlik and IBM COGNOS.

Proficiency in backups, restores, and recovery models.

Experience in Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO) using native monitoring and tooling.

Experience with Kerridge Commercial Systems ERP (advantageous).

Familiarity with Windows Server, Active Directory, and Azure (advantageous).

Exposure to scripting languages like C#, C++, Java (advantageous).

Desired Skills:

Microsoft SQL Servers

SQL scripting

Qlik and IBM COGNOS

