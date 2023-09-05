Data Analyst

Well established business software solutions house seeks a person to assist with building/ writing of reports and analysing data to assist the support teams

Responsibilities:

Data analysis

Generation of reports

Assisting with technical support

Requirements:

MySQL

Report writing skills

Experience in financial services industry ideal

Person will be expected to learn some PHP as most reports are generated using it

Desired Skills:

MySQL

Report Writing

Data analysis

About The Employer:

– Software company specializing in financial solutions specifically loans

Learn more/Apply for this position