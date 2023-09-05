Data Analyst

Sep 5, 2023

Well established business software solutions house seeks a person to assist with building/ writing of reports and analysing data to assist the support teams

Responsibilities:

  • Data analysis
  • Generation of reports
  • Assisting with technical support

Requirements:

  • MySQL

  • Report writing skills

  • Experience in financial services industry ideal
  • Person will be expected to learn some PHP as most reports are generated using it

Desired Skills:

  • MySQL
  • Report Writing
  • Data analysis

About The Employer:

– Software company specializing in financial solutions specifically loans

