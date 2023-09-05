Data Analyst – Gauteng Strubensvallei

Well established business software solutions house seeks a person to assist with building/ writing of reports and analysing data to assist the support teams
Responsibilities:
- Data analysis
- Generation of reports
- Assisting with technical support
Requirements:
-
MySQL
-
Report writing skills
- Experience in financial services industry ideal
- Person will be expected to learn some PHP as most reports are generated using it
Desired Skills:
- MySQL
- Report Writing
- Data analysis
About The Employer:
– Software company specializing in financial solutions specifically loans