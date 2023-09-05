Desktop Support (CPT) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Group Develops and supplies high-precision products for defence, mining, industrial and commercial applications. We currently in search for a new Desktop Support candidate based in Cape Town

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:



Grade 12 or equivalent educational qualification.

Relevant Tertiary Qualification (Diploma or Degree) in a related field.

At least 2+ years experience in the Desktop support role

First-Line and Second Line support experience

Desktop end user support experience

3-4 years of experience as a server administrator.

2+ years of experience in Network/application administration

Network, Cloud, Programming certification – Advantageous

Microsoft certification – Advantageous

-N.B Cape Town based candidate preferred

-N.B Client Location: Steenberg

Desired Skills:

End-User Support

Desktop Support

Network support

Learn more/Apply for this position