Desktop Support (CPT) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Group Develops and supplies high-precision products for defence, mining, industrial and commercial applications. We currently in search for a new Desktop Support candidate based in Cape Town
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12 or equivalent educational qualification.
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification (Diploma or Degree) in a related field.
- At least 2+ years experience in the Desktop support role
- First-Line and Second Line support experience
- Desktop end user support experience
- 3-4 years of experience as a server administrator.
- 2+ years of experience in Network/application administration
- Network, Cloud, Programming certification – Advantageous
- Microsoft certification – Advantageous
-N.B Cape Town based candidate preferred
-N.B Client Location: Steenberg
Desired Skills:
- End-User Support
- Desktop Support
- Network support