Desktop Support (CPT)

Sep 5, 2023

Our Group Develops and supplies high-precision products for defence, mining, industrial and commercial applications. We currently in search for a new Desktop Support candidate based in Cape Town
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent educational qualification.
  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification (Diploma or Degree) in a related field.
  • At least 2+ years experience in the Desktop support role
  • First-Line and Second Line support experience
  • Desktop end user support experience
  • 3-4 years of experience as a server administrator.
  • 2+ years of experience in Network/application administration
  • Network, Cloud, Programming certification – Advantageous
  • Microsoft certification – Advantageous

-N.B Cape Town based candidate preferred
-N.B Client Location: Steenberg

Desired Skills:

  • End-User Support
  • Desktop Support
  • Network support

Learn more/Apply for this position