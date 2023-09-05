A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Developer- Applications.
To design code and modify complex websites, web-based Business and Mobile applications (Apps) and Information and Interactive Portals (staff and clients) in order to support the organizational strategies and goals relative to internal and external communications.
Qualifications & Experience:
- National Diploma in IT
- 3-5years extensive working experience in the development and maintenance of websites, apps and web portals.
- 3-5years extensive working experience in the development system interfaces, digitization of business tools and automation business processes
- 3-5years practical experience of SharePoint environment (includes metadata, sites, surveys etc., SharePoint Governance and Information Architecture
- 3-5years experience of business analysis and design
- 3-5years sharePoint Server and Database Administration knowledge
Desired Skills:
- maintenance of websites
- apps
- business analysis and design
- SharePoint environment