Developer: Applications – Gauteng Centurion

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Developer- Applications.

To design code and modify complex websites, web-based Business and Mobile applications (Apps) and Information and Interactive Portals (staff and clients) in order to support the organizational strategies and goals relative to internal and external communications.

Qualifications & Experience:

National Diploma in IT

3-5years extensive working experience in the development and maintenance of websites, apps and web portals.

3-5years extensive working experience in the development system interfaces, digitization of business tools and automation business processes

3-5years practical experience of SharePoint environment (includes metadata, sites, surveys etc., SharePoint Governance and Information Architecture

3-5years experience of business analysis and design

3-5years sharePoint Server and Database Administration knowledge

Desired Skills:

maintenance of websites

apps

business analysis and design

SharePoint environment

