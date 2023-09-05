DEVELOPER: APPLICATIONS – Gauteng Centurion

DEVELOPER: APPLICATIONS

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 11 September 2023

SALARY R 554 948 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY Call or send WhatsApp message to Shashi on cell number in Ref above for email address shashi@mployglobal

JOB PURPOSE

To design code and modify complex websites, web-based Business and Mobile applications (Apps) and Information and Interactive Portals (staff and clients) in order to support the organizational strategies and goals relative to internal and external communications. To use applicable technologies to integrate systems, digitize business tools and automate business processes in order to consistently deliver business value.

QUALIFICATIONS

QUALIFICATIONS National Diploma in IT.

EXPERIENCE

EXPERIENCE 3-5 years of extensive working experience in the development and maintenance of websites, apps and web portals.

3-5years extensive working experience in the development of system interfaces, digitization of business tools and automation of business processes

3-5years practical experience of SharePoint environment (includes metadata, sites, surveys etc., SharePoint Governance and Information Architecture

3-5years experience of in business analysis and design

3-5years SharePoint Server and Database Administration knowledge

JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES

Websites, Applications, and Portal Development

JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES Websites, Applications, and Portal Development Design and build complex web-based applications

Design and develop user interface features, site animation and special effects elements

Stays abreast of industry trends and all applicable technologies, including scripting, security issues, authoring tools, web design tools and new languages

Integrate Systems and Digitize Business Tools

Integrate Systems and Digitize Business Tools Utilise embedded SQL to interface web based applications with databases

Utilise web design tools and applicable technologies to digitize manual business tools and/or processes

Reactive Applications Maintenance

Reactive Applications Maintenance Attend to calls for 2nd line support in terms of the service level agreement

Analyse configuration or development change requests

Complete all change control administration, including all relevant documentation

Facilitate implementation of changes to production systems

Business Analysis and Systems Architecture and Design

Business Analysis and Systems Architecture and Design Support scoping workshops to extract client business requirements

Write functional technical designs to support business requirements

Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies

Review and update functional technical designs on a periodic basis

Monitor SharePoint Server and MSSQL Database (DML)

Monitor SharePoint Server and MSSQL Database (DML) Proactively monitor the SharePoint Server to ensure secure services with minimum downtime

Use the MSSQL Data Manipulation Language (DML) for adding (inserting), deleting, and modifying (updating) data in a database

Track, analyse and report application performance

COMPETENCIES

Microsoft Office SharePoint Server

Visual Studio .NET 2005 – 2008

Microsoft Office Applications

ASP.Net, HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, C# or JavaScript

.NET Framework

ETL Tools

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Office SharePoint Server

ASP.Net

HTML/HTML5

CSS/CSS3

C# or JavaScript .NET Framework ETL Tools

development and maintenance of websites

apps and web portals.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

CLOSING DATE 11 September 2023

TO APPLY Call or send a WhatsApp message to Shashi on the cell number in Ref above for the email address shashi@mployglobal

Learn more/Apply for this position