DevOps Engineer

Job Description

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer to support within our DevOps Capability. The DevOps Engineer will support with the implementation of DevOps CI/CD templates, processes, support and operation.

The Job Requirements

Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices

Experience with continuous integration implementation (Azure DevOps Pipelines)

Experience with continuous deployment/delivery (Azure DevOps Pipelines)

Solid coding experience with YAML, Bash, Powershell Scripting languages

Proven experience in monitoring cloud infrastructure and developing IaC (Infrastructure as Code) scripts

Understanding of CI/CD Pipeline management process

Experience with GitHub Source Code Management tool

Experience with version control

Experience with minimum 1 development language

Understanding of the Software Delivery LifecycleNot essential but would be viable

Experience with infrastructure automation and configuration tools

Experience with programming languages would be advantageous,

Knowledge of unit, integration and functionality testing of software applications.

Knowledge in public cloud networking

Experience with artefact repository (Azure Artifacts/JFrog)

Experience in Cloud technology: IaaS,PaaS

Experience with agile methodologies

Public cloud deployment models

Experience with Linux OS

Experience with Github, Azure DevOps, ConfluenceOutputs

Collaborate with Architects, QA, Security and Developers to design and implement DevOps practices across product delivery.

Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for product components.

Implement and design automated product builds

Implement and design automated deployments of product releases to various environments stages

Integrate various tools in the DevOps toolchain to accelerate development teams’ velocity while maintaining high standards for quality and consistency

Attend to support tickets, which may arise due to product components not functioning as expected.

Develop and maintain technical support documentation of the product.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

Responsible for support and troubleshooting DevOps tools and processes for stakeholders

Qualifications

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent.

Knowledge and Experience

2+ years’ experience in IT

At least 6 months participation on a Graduate Development Programme

Desired Skills:

GitHub

Azure DevOps

SDLC

Bash

