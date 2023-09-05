DevOps Engineer – Eastern Cape East London

Sep 5, 2023

Job Description

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer to support within our DevOps Capability. The DevOps Engineer will support with the implementation of DevOps CI/CD templates, processes, support and operation.

The Job Requirements

Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices

  • Experience with continuous integration implementation (Azure DevOps Pipelines)
  • Experience with continuous deployment/delivery (Azure DevOps Pipelines)
  • Solid coding experience with YAML, Bash, Powershell Scripting languages
  • Proven experience in monitoring cloud infrastructure and developing IaC (Infrastructure as Code) scripts
  • Understanding of CI/CD Pipeline management process
  • Experience with GitHub Source Code Management tool
  • Experience with version control
  • Experience with minimum 1 development language
  • Understanding of the Software Delivery LifecycleNot essential but would be viable
  • Experience with infrastructure automation and configuration tools
  • Experience with programming languages would be advantageous,
  • Knowledge of unit, integration and functionality testing of software applications.
  • Knowledge in public cloud networking
  • Experience with artefact repository (Azure Artifacts/JFrog)
  • Experience in Cloud technology: IaaS,PaaS
  • Experience with agile methodologies
  • Public cloud deployment models
  • Experience with Linux OS
  • Experience with Github, Azure DevOps, ConfluenceOutputs
  • Collaborate with Architects, QA, Security and Developers to design and implement DevOps practices across product delivery.
  • Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for product components.
  • Implement and design automated product builds
  • Implement and design automated deployments of product releases to various environments stages
  • Integrate various tools in the DevOps toolchain to accelerate development teams’ velocity while maintaining high standards for quality and consistency
  • Attend to support tickets, which may arise due to product components not functioning as expected.
  • Develop and maintain technical support documentation of the product.
  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
  • Responsible for support and troubleshooting DevOps tools and processes for stakeholders

Qualifications

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent.

Knowledge and Experience

  • 2+ years’ experience in IT
  • At least 6 months participation on a Graduate Development Programme

Desired Skills:

  • GitHub
  • Azure DevOps
  • SDLC
  • Bash

