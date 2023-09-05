DevOps (Kubernetes Specialist)

One of our clients is looking for a DevOps engineer who eats, sleeps and dreams of Kubernetes to join their DevOps team and start as soon as possible. As a DevOps Engineer you will be required to solve problems on a daily basis and work with the technical, operations and external security teams.
Key Requirements
- Minimum 5 years of hands-on production experience with Kubernetes.
- Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science
- DevOps Engineers play a critical role throughout all our project life cycles including planning, building, testing, security, deployment, automation, optimisation and uptime/reliability.
- Looking for someone who knows everything there is to know about k8s and can deploy or troubleshoot absolutely anything in k8s.
- Kubernetes solution architecture to support complex business and application requirements.
- Production experience with common open-source software stacks including but not limited to: Linux, Nginx, HAProxy, MySQL, MongoDB, Memcached/Redis,
- Good production experience with source control and CICD pipeline automation such as GitLab.
- Very solid production experience with Kubernetes and Docker and solid production experience with AWS.
