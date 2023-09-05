DevOps (Kubernetes Specialist)

One of our clients is looking for a DevOps engineer who eats, sleeps and dreams of Kubernetes to join their DevOps team and start as soon as possible. As a DevOps Engineer you will be required to solve problems on a daily basis and work with the technical, operations and external security teams.

Key Requirements

Minimum 5 years of hands-on production experience with Kubernetes.

Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science

DevOps Engineers play a critical role throughout all our project life cycles including planning, building, testing, security, deployment, automation, optimisation and uptime/reliability.

Looking for someone who knows everything there is to know about k8s and can deploy or troubleshoot absolutely anything in k8s.

Kubernetes solution architecture to support complex business and application requirements.

Production experience with common open-source software stacks including but not limited to: Linux, Nginx, HAProxy, MySQL, MongoDB, Memcached/Redis,

Good production experience with source control and CICD pipeline automation such as GitLab.

Very solid production experience with Kubernetes and Docker and solid production experience with AWS.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Devops

Kubernetes

SQL

CI/CD

Linux

GitLab

Learn more/Apply for this position