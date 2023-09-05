Drupal Web Developer at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Ready to shape the digital landscape of Cape Town?
Join us as a Drupal Web Developer and be at the forefront of web innovation in this vibrant city. If you’re passionate about crafting stunning, user-friendly websites and have a knack for Drupal, this is your chance to shine.
Be part of a dynamic team, unleash your creativity, and create web experiences that leave a lasting impression.
Don’t miss this opportunity to thrive in Cape Town’s thriving tech scene – apply now and transform the web, one Drupal site at a time!
Candidate Requirements
- Design, develop and deploy program from programs specification.
- Construct and implement application programs.
- Construct / develop programs including coding and debugging
- Ensure documentation of code / classes
- Designing application prototypes
- Coordinate application plans with the development team or client
- Adhere to Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes
- Design, develop and deploy eLearning solutions that meet the Department’s needs and optimize efficacy through training and support
Qualifications and Experience
- Tertiary qualifications in computer science and/or software Engineering and/or information technology Systems and/or Information Technology and/or related technical certification in an IT field
- Minimum of 5 years working experience as a Drupal Developer or related CMS
- Advanced Drupal site-building experience, including content types, taxonomies custom entities etc
- Utilization/development of API’s and RESTful Web services
- Thorough understanding of the software Development Lifecycle (e.g Requirements, Design, Development, Testing) and exposure to Agile or iterative SDLC’s
Desired Skills:
- Rest
- Drupal
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years