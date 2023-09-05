Drupal Web Developer at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Candidate Requirements

Design, develop and deploy program from programs specification.

Construct and implement application programs.

Construct / develop programs including coding and debugging

Ensure documentation of code / classes

Designing application prototypes

Coordinate application plans with the development team or client

Adhere to Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes

Design, develop and deploy eLearning solutions that meet the Department’s needs and optimize efficacy through training and support

Qualifications and Experience

Tertiary qualifications in computer science and/or software Engineering and/or information technology Systems and/or Information Technology and/or related technical certification in an IT field

Minimum of 5 years working experience as a Drupal Developer or related CMS

Advanced Drupal site-building experience, including content types, taxonomies custom entities etc

Utilization/development of API’s and RESTful Web services

Thorough understanding of the software Development Lifecycle (e.g Requirements, Design, Development, Testing) and exposure to Agile or iterative SDLC’s

Desired Skills:

Rest

Drupal

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

