Drupal Web Developer at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Sep 5, 2023

Ready to shape the digital landscape of Cape Town?

Join us as a Drupal Web Developer and be at the forefront of web innovation in this vibrant city. If you’re passionate about crafting stunning, user-friendly websites and have a knack for Drupal, this is your chance to shine.

Be part of a dynamic team, unleash your creativity, and create web experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Don’t miss this opportunity to thrive in Cape Town’s thriving tech scene – apply now and transform the web, one Drupal site at a time!

Candidate Requirements

  • Design, develop and deploy program from programs specification.
  • Construct and implement application programs.
  • Construct / develop programs including coding and debugging
  • Ensure documentation of code / classes
  • Designing application prototypes
  • Coordinate application plans with the development team or client
  • Adhere to Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes
  • Design, develop and deploy eLearning solutions that meet the Department’s needs and optimize efficacy through training and support

Qualifications and Experience

  • Tertiary qualifications in computer science and/or software Engineering and/or information technology Systems and/or Information Technology and/or related technical certification in an IT field
  • Minimum of 5 years working experience as a Drupal Developer or related CMS
  • Advanced Drupal site-building experience, including content types, taxonomies custom entities etc
  • Utilization/development of API’s and RESTful Web services
  • Thorough understanding of the software Development Lifecycle (e.g Requirements, Design, Development, Testing) and exposure to Agile or iterative SDLC’s

Desired Skills:

  • Rest
  • Drupal

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

