IT Infrastructure Manager

Our client is searching for an IT Infrastructure Manager to join their team in Boksburg.

REQUIRED MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Diploma or Degree in IT or related discipline

ITIL Service delivery manager qualifications – advantageous

Microsoft related certification will be advantageous

Experience in a manufacturing environment would be beneficial.

Security related certification – advantageous

REQUIRED MINIMUM EXPERIENCE

Functional:

In depth ITIL Knowledge

At least 5 years’ experience of managing an IT team.

5-10 years of appropriate experience supporting IT infrastructure and service delivery.

Good understanding of Server & desktop hardware/ operating systems, networks, firewalls IT architecture, security and infrastructure

A probing and analytical approach with the ability to pre-empt potential problems and identify inefficiencies.

A very strong customer orientated approach with a delivery bias.

Ability to prioritise and allocate resource/effort appropriately.

Experience of working with 3rd party service providers

Proactive team player

Technical:

In depth knowledge of Microsoft Platform including new advances in Azure and 365.

In depth knowledge of Active Directory (Design, Security and Administration)

Knowledge of Messaging (MS Exchange, Archiving, Unified Communications) and Microsoft Teams

In depth knowledge of Networking technologies and concepts.

Good understanding of VMWare 5 / Hyper V

In depth knowledge of IT security and data protection

Good understanding of cloud and mobile technology

Good understanding of networking and wireless technologies, including VPN

Exposure to MS SharePoint

Other:

Strong interpersonal skills, able to communicate across a broad spectrum of users.

Excellent oral, written and presentation communication skills.

Ability to manage through organizational change.

KEY RESULT AREAS

Provide leadership, supervision, technical support, and guidance to the members of the IT Infrastructure team.

Manage third-party service providers to ensure sufficient service levels are upheld.

Direct involvement in incidents or problems (irrespective of priority) that cause service impact and act as an escalation point for incidents not being resolved promptly.

Provide ITIL Service disciplines, covering Incident, Problem, and Change Management.

Provide Microsoft (Server, domain, and collaboration software), VM, and Hyper V support and administration.

Manage the support and administration of HP Switches, Firewalls, APs and Routers.

Manage internal infrastructure, including network, access rights, desktops, servers, and internal applications.

Implement policies/standards to improve the quality and efficiency of support services based on ITIL methodology.

Work closely with the IT Service Desk and other Specialists to ensure a timely, robust, and comprehensive IT service process.

Work with the IT team and the business to set SLA criteria for the availability and performance of the IT infrastructure.

Responsible for the overall system and infrastructure availability and developing a resilient infrastructure to reduce failures.

Responsible for day-to-day system administration, including management of internal network, VPN, Microsoft Active Directory (AD), and system backups.

Responsible for management of the rollout and support of desktop devices, including laptops and printers, and productivity tools such as Outlook and MS Office.

Ensure that systems, processes, and methodologies are maintained and followed to ensure effective monitoring, control, and support of service delivery.

Ensure delivery of individual and team projects allocated within aggressive delivery times.

Monitor and evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of infrastructure service delivery methods and procedures.

Monitor business-critical processes and systems.

Manage the installation, configuration, and support of new and existing cloud servers and network infrastructure.

Plan and implement upgrades needed to maintain service levels.

Develop and lead the replacement of infrastructure at the end of life.

Maintain server uptime consistent with Business goals and metrics.

Maintain and constantly improve server and network performance, reliability, and security in line with BS 7799 / ISO 27001 and other best practices.

Management of patching and related security updates processes

Management of cyber user awareness campaigns

Management of DR test execution as planned and agreed.

Maintains a schedule of formal service reviews with key stakeholders and management of the key 3rd party providers who provide the IT operational service.

Manages the performance objectives and professional development of the organisation’s internal IT team including the initiation, monitoring, review, and validation of individual training and development plans in line with organizational and business requirements.

Provide occasional out-of-hours support.

Report on the state of IT on a periodic and ad hoc basis.

Performs any other duties as may be required from time to time

