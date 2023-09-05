IT Systems Administrator

Sep 5, 2023

IT Systems Administrator
My client a leading distributor of medical supplies is looking for an IT Systems Administrator to join their team in JHB. Must have minimum 7 -10 years’ experience coupled with MCSE or equivalent Diploma/certification. Required extensive knowledge of LAN/WAN network protocols, TCP/IP stack and proven architectures with knowledge of all Office 365 Applications.

Key Responsibilities Include:

  • Hardware & Software Maintenance – VOIP / Telephone, multi-functional printers & PC’s, laptops and iPads
  • Server and network maintenance & troubleshooting
  • Sophos Antivirus
  • Create and contribute to the maintenance of the IT departments Disaster Recovery Plan
  • First line support through the company’s call logging – investigate incidents- rectify and report back
  • Managing Helpdesk for all users in the Group (Nationally)

Good communication and telephone skills – Fluent in English

Desired Skills:

  • LAN/WAN network protocols
  • MCSE
  • IT infrastructure maintenance
  • Server & Network maintenence
  • Troubleshooting
  • Sophos antivirus

