JoJo takes water tanks high-tech

South Africa’s largest water tank manufacturer, JoJo Tankshas launched a remote water monitoring application – JoJo Monitor.

The application is available on the Apple and Android stores.

In partnership with a local engineering company, JoJo has spent four years developing the remote water monitoring application and three Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

JoJo IoT devices can monitor tank levels, measure water consumption, and detect water in places where you either do or don’t want water ponding. The first to be launched is the JoJo Tank level.

The JoJo Monitor application has an easy-to-use interface, which allows for user defined alerts and set-up, using Bluetooth for the initial activation and testing, and live readings or real-time monitoring when within proximity of the device.

Remote monitoring is carried out via the Sigfox network. Each device comes with a free 12-month subscription to Sigfox. Information can be shared amongst several users.

The JoJo tank level uses radar, which makes the reading more accurate than ultrasound as it does not pick up the sides of the tank.

“Put simply, remote level monitors allow the user to manage what they can’t see, namely the levels of water inside their tanks,” says Sebasti Badenhorst, executive: sales and marketing for JoJo.

“The JoJo tank level device is easy to use and install on top of the JoJo tank. It has been designed to be flexible so that it can be used in most applications, or employed in scalable solutions to incorporate a collection of tanks. While it comes calibrated for the range of JoJo vertical, slimline and horizontal tanks and also allows for interconnected tanks, the configuration can be customised for any tank,” he adds.

The app can be downloaded directly from the app store and is compatible with IOS, Google play and Android platforms. Like the JoJo Tank, it is developed in South Africa by JoJo and is supported by a local call centre.