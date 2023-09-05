Junior Business/Data Analyst at Signature Business Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose of the Role:

The candidate will be responsible to engage with the business to get an in-depth understanding of all current processes and document the future state of the business requirements. Once these requirements are gathered, the candidate will engage with various stakeholders in order to fulfil the business requirements and transition into a data analytics role

Attributes:

Be able to work independently and in a team

Strong people skills, be able to engage with multiple stakeholders

Take initiative to go beyond role

Innovative thinker

Duties and Responsibilities:

Document business requirements

Engage with multiple stakeholders to gather data

Analyse data and assist with improving quality

Data mapping

Reporting

Desired Skills:

Problem solving skills

Microsoft Excel

Strong analytical/development background

SQL Knowledge

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position