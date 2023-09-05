Junior Business/Data Analyst at Signature Business Solutions

Purpose of the Role:
The candidate will be responsible to engage with the business to get an in-depth understanding of all current processes and document the future state of the business requirements. Once these requirements are gathered, the candidate will engage with various stakeholders in order to fulfil the business requirements and transition into a data analytics role
Attributes:
- Be able to work independently and in a team
- Strong people skills, be able to engage with multiple stakeholders
- Take initiative to go beyond role
- Innovative thinker
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Document business requirements
- Engage with multiple stakeholders to gather data
- Analyse data and assist with improving quality
- Data mapping
- Reporting
Desired Skills:
- Problem solving skills
- Microsoft Excel
- Strong analytical/development background
- SQL Knowledge
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree