Junior Business Systems Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Responsible for being a change agent (Business Analyst) between the business and the Information Services Department, providing a crucial link between the two, engaging with stakeholders to establish requirements for the business, with regards to the Business Systems and Services that the Information Devices Department provides and supports. Additional support being provided as the ERP System Reporting Specialist, as well as assisting in the roll-out of the Power BI Reports, Microsoft Dynamics 365 – Business Central Support and ad-hoc Projects. Financial and Manufacturing acumen will be advantageous.

Minimum a National Diploma in Information Technology, focusing on Business Analysis and Report Writing, or a degree qualification in a related discipline (B.Comm Information Technology)Experience in working with Senior Management Experience in applying Business Analysis Concepts, Techniques, and Processes with respect to:

Writing of Business Cases

Writing of Functional Requirement Documentation

Managing JAD Sessions and Project Management Knowledge, experience and understanding of the following:

ERP Platforms (Microsoft Dynamics NAV2017 / Ms Dynamics 365 – Business Central) will be advantageous)

Workflow Methodology

Data Warehousing understanding of Cubes, ETL processes

Data Analysing concepts and producing Power Dashboards (Power BI or upskilling)General Skills required

Computer Literate with a Strong Office 365 MS and Azure understanding, with SQL exposure

SharePoint understanding and development therein A solid understanding of Business / User Requirements to be transformed into ERP Solutions

Desired Skills:

ERP systems

Implementation

Microsoft SharePoint

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

