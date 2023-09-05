Junior Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

As a Junior Data Engineer at iOCO, you will work alongside experienced data engineers to support the development, maintenance, and optimization of our data infrastructure. This role provides an excellent opportunity to learn and grow within the field of data engineering while contributing to impactful projects.

What you will do:

Assist in the design, development, and maintenance of data pipelines to efficiently and reliably collect, process, and deliver data.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate data from various sources into our data ecosystem.

Assist in the management and administration of databases, ensuring data quality, security, and performance.

Help transform and clean raw data into structured formats suitable for analysis.

Implement data quality checks and validation processes to ensure data accuracy and consistency.

Maintain clear and organized documentation for data pipelines, processes, and procedures.

Provide support for data-related issues, troubleshoot problems, and assist in resolving them in a timely manner.

Stay up to date with industry trends and emerging technologies in data engineering.

Your expertise:

Experience with SQL and relational databases.

Knowledge of MongoDB and Oracle (Nice to have)

Understanding of aspects of the data pipeline, including python and SQL code.

Exposure to cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS.

Basic knowledge of ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes.

Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI)

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication skills, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Build professional relationships with team.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

