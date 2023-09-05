Junior Frontend Developer

We’re looking for a Junior Frontend Developer to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

The ideal candidate would need to be able to adapt to new technologies quickly and be willing to keep your skills and industry knowledge current.

Your expertise:

A solid understanding of CSS and responsive design

Experience writing front-end JavaScript

Highly advantageous experience:

.NET • Git • UX/UI design

Strong understanding of web accessibility

Advantageous experience:

Tailwind and other CSS frameworks (esp. Bootstrap)

Experience with or willingness to work on MVC applications

Experience with reactive JavaScript frameworks and/or Blazor.

Qualification and portfolio requirements:

Matric essential

One or more of the following:

a well-tended, active sharable git repository with relevant work

a record of relevant significant online coursework

a portfolio of relevant work

1+ years in a front-end software development role

Personal Attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

