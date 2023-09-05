Lead Application Developer – Oracle/Java

As a Lead Application Developer, you’ll be responsible for the development of high-level applications using Java and .Net Framework. You should have experience developing web based applications that use JavaScript, JQuery and HTML5 technologies.
Requirements:
- Design, develop, and deploy programs from program specifications
- Construct and implement application program
- Construct/develop programs including coding, testing and debugging
- Ensure documentation of code/classes
- Designing application prototypes
- Coordinates application plans with the development team or client
- Adhere to WCG Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and application lifecycle management (ALM) methodologies and processes
- Design, develop and deploy eLearning solutions that meet the department’s needs and optimize efficacy through training and support
Qualifications:
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science and/or Software Engineering and/or Information Systems and/or Information technology/or related technical certification in an IT field and /or International Data engineering Qualification
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience as an application developer working with
- JavaScript
- Oracle PL/SQL and/or APEX
- HTML AND CSS
- Oracle Database and stored procedures
- Proficient in source code management applications
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
- APEX
- Oracle PL
- SQL