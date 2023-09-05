Lead Application Developer – Oracle/Java

As a Lead Application Developer, you’ll be responsible for the development of high-level applications using Java and .Net Framework. You should have experience developing web based applications that use JavaScript, JQuery and HTML5 technologies.

Requirements:

Design, develop, and deploy programs from program specifications

Construct and implement application program

Construct/develop programs including coding, testing and debugging

Ensure documentation of code/classes

Designing application prototypes

Coordinates application plans with the development team or client

Adhere to WCG Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and application lifecycle management (ALM) methodologies and processes

Design, develop and deploy eLearning solutions that meet the department’s needs and optimize efficacy through training and support

Qualifications:

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science and/or Software Engineering and/or Information Systems and/or Information technology/or related technical certification in an IT field and /or International Data engineering Qualification

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as an application developer working with

JavaScript

Oracle PL/SQL and/or APEX

HTML AND CSS

Oracle Database and stored procedures

Proficient in source code management applications

Desired Skills:

Javascript

HTML

CSS

APEX

Oracle PL

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position