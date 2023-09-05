Lead Application Developer – Oracle/Java

Sep 5, 2023

As a Lead Application Developer, you’ll be responsible for the development of high-level applications using Java and .Net Framework. You should have experience developing web based applications that use JavaScript, JQuery and HTML5 technologies.

Requirements:

  • Design, develop, and deploy programs from program specifications
  • Construct and implement application program
  • Construct/develop programs including coding, testing and debugging
  • Ensure documentation of code/classes
  • Designing application prototypes
  • Coordinates application plans with the development team or client
  • Adhere to WCG Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and application lifecycle management (ALM) methodologies and processes
  • Design, develop and deploy eLearning solutions that meet the department’s needs and optimize efficacy through training and support

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary qualification in Computer Science and/or Software Engineering and/or Information Systems and/or Information technology/or related technical certification in an IT field and /or International Data engineering Qualification
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience as an application developer working with
  • JavaScript
  • Oracle PL/SQL and/or APEX
  • HTML AND CSS
  • Oracle Database and stored procedures
  • Proficient in source code management applications

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • APEX
  • Oracle PL
  • SQL

