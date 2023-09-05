Logistics Systems Analyst

Job Description:
Education and Experience
- Grade 12
- Relevant IT tertiary qualification
- Strong SAP experience and knowledge
- Experience within Automotive Manufacturing environment (advantageous)
Responsibilities:
- Support in systems reviews / proposals / reports / frameworks with the respective departments to achieve the desire outcome
- Troubleshooting technical issues
- Risk mitigation planning
- Supporting in creating system guidelines and manuals for the organisation
- Running training sessions and workshops on system processes
- Conducting regular reviews of systems and generating reports on efficiencies and improvement
- SAP System performance review
- Support with the Engineering Change Process with he respective role players (planners through to Log Department, inclusive of Engineering – source)
- Master Data validation for Engineering, Logistics, Finance & Purchasing for contracts
- Review Status / Customer No. / Part Details / Properties / BOM etc
- Pull in EDI; run MRP
- In transit verification trouble shooting and corrective measures
- Monitoring of COGI transactions for both Sewing and JIT and report to relevant supervisors
- Clear backflushing and dispatches and trouble shoot errors on them
- System issues troubleshooting and corrections
- Monitor LPBS to SAP interface, report and correct any issues
- Monitors LJS to SAP interface and report and correct any issues
- Monitor idocs for GXS ASN’s and review and correct errors and raise ticket if SAP error or send to planner if supplier issue
- Pull full BOM for parts stick in system lag to see true SOH figures, reports pulled from LJS and SAP to get result
- Map out system process flow and work on improvements
- Raising system tickets for variance reports to be implemented that would be beneficial to the department and follow up on progress
- Validate covers backflushing on SAP daily and compare to LBPS
- Run movement reports as and when requested to analyse any anomalies
- Dispatch analysis from LJS to SAP
- Assist with SAP issues for the departments
And adhoc tasks
Desired Skills:
- Bill of Materials (BOM)
- Business Systems Analysis
- Data Analysis
- SAP
- SAP Logistics