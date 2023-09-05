Logistics Systems Analyst

Sep 5, 2023

Job Description:

Education and Experience

  • Grade 12
  • Relevant IT tertiary qualification
  • Strong SAP experience and knowledge
  • Experience within Automotive Manufacturing environment (advantageous)

Responsibilities:

  • Support in systems reviews / proposals / reports / frameworks with the respective departments to achieve the desire outcome
  • Troubleshooting technical issues
  • Risk mitigation planning
  • Supporting in creating system guidelines and manuals for the organisation
  • Running training sessions and workshops on system processes
  • Conducting regular reviews of systems and generating reports on efficiencies and improvement
  • SAP System performance review
  • Support with the Engineering Change Process with he respective role players (planners through to Log Department, inclusive of Engineering – source)
  • Master Data validation for Engineering, Logistics, Finance & Purchasing for contracts
  • Review Status / Customer No. / Part Details / Properties / BOM etc
  • Pull in EDI; run MRP
  • In transit verification trouble shooting and corrective measures
  • Monitoring of COGI transactions for both Sewing and JIT and report to relevant supervisors
  • Clear backflushing and dispatches and trouble shoot errors on them
  • System issues troubleshooting and corrections
  • Monitor LPBS to SAP interface, report and correct any issues
  • Monitors LJS to SAP interface and report and correct any issues
  • Monitor idocs for GXS ASN’s and review and correct errors and raise ticket if SAP error or send to planner if supplier issue
  • Pull full BOM for parts stick in system lag to see true SOH figures, reports pulled from LJS and SAP to get result
  • Map out system process flow and work on improvements
  • Raising system tickets for variance reports to be implemented that would be beneficial to the department and follow up on progress
  • Validate covers backflushing on SAP daily and compare to LBPS
  • Run movement reports as and when requested to analyse any anomalies
  • Dispatch analysis from LJS to SAP
  • Assist with SAP issues for the departments

And adhoc tasks

Desired Skills:

  • Bill of Materials (BOM)
  • Business Systems Analysis
  • Data Analysis
  • SAP
  • SAP Logistics

