ENVIRONMENT:

An internationally renowned frontrunner in state-of-the-art Cloud Technology is currently seeking an individual to occupy the role of Manual Tester within the IoT Engineering Department. This position is situated in Stellenbosch, South Africa, and will be an integral part of the IoT Engineering Testing Team. Reporting directly to the IoT Testing Team Manager: IoT Engineering, the Tester will assume responsibility for all quality aspects related to software and firmware development. This encompasses tasks such as risk analysis, test development, and both formal and informal test execution. To be eligible for this role, candidates should possess an IT Qualification and a relevant tertiary Degree or Diploma, an ISEB Foundation Certification in Software Testing and a minimum of 3 years’ hands-on experience in testing software and web applications.

DUTIES:

Testing and Quality Assurance:

Develop, document, and communicate test processes, plans, and guides for ensuring quality software systems.

Design, create and execute test cases.

Design and execute regression and integration test, stress and load testing, user acceptance testing.

Identifying, logging, and verifying software defects .

Document, track and validate reported issues through to resolution.

Documentation:

Work with Test Lead, Product Owner, and developers to develop testing plan as part of the overall project and sprint planning.

Develop test specifications, test reports and validation protocols for unit, integration, and performance testing.

Create test cases from system use cases and product specification.

Teamwork:

Work with both Product Owners and Developers (firmware and software engineers) to thoroughly validate and verify systems against documented requirements.

Work as part of a sprint team to ensure project success.

REQUIREMENTS:

This is a position for a manual tester within a team. As such, a tester will be required to work with the company’s hardware, 3rd party devices and be required to perform configuration of devices, data simulation and fault finding (hardware and software). An understanding of, and experience in hardware and software integration (firmware, communications, back-end systems) is thus essential.

Telemetry/automotive background favourably considered.

Familiarity with test management systems (e.g., Test Link, Azure TestManager, HP Quality Centre, NI Simulink) favourably considered.

Strong understanding of testing process

Experience with testing in an Agile iterative development process (e.g., SCRUM)

Experience with documentation of test plans for acceptance, regression, functional, and stress testing

Understanding of configuration management and version control

Experience with defect tracking process

Basic knowledge of windows server OS hosting both window services and IIS web services

Good practical understanding of software validation methodologies

IT Qualification, relevant tertiary Degree, or Diploma

ISEB Foundation Certification in Software Testing

At least 3 years’ experience in software and web application testing

ATTRIBUTES:

A passion for all technology, not just software: an individual that loves to take things apart and understand how it works.

Strong written and verbal communication skills .

Must be detail orientated.

Dedicated, hardworking, and self-motivated.

Ability to work independently and within the team.

COMMENTS:

