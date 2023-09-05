Project Manager (Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:

The Project Manager is responsible for leading and managing teams of developers, analysts, testers, designers, and project managers to deliver high quality software solutions. The Project Manager will oversee the entire life cycle of a product from inception through to delivery.

This includes requirements gathering, analysis and design as well as planning the implementation stage. This role requires you to lead by example in order to ensure that your team works efficiently while adhering to strict deadlines. You must be comfortable with change management techniques such as agile methodologies which can result in frequent changes being made throughout development cycles (scrum).

Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in project management and/or information Systems and/or Information Technology and/or related technical certifications in project management field

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a project manager

Experience in developing a detailed project plan to track progress.

Experience in SCRUM and Agile related methodologies

Experience in project performance measurement using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques.

Requirements

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within scope and within budget.

Developing projects scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders, and ensuring feasibility

Ensure resource availability and allocation.

Develop detailed project plan to track progress.

Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in the project scope, schedule, and costs.

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques.

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Mitigate constraints and eliminate bottleneck impediments through risk analysis.

Manage the relationship with the client and stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

project

manager

sdlc

software

