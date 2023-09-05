Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Project Manager to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Be the main Project contact with Business teams.

GT project initiation with regards to facilitating requirements document for ICT.

Ensure management of scope including requirements and based on estimations. The requirements need to be prioritised, split into phases, and structured.

Ensure effective management of scope, which involves handling requirements and estimations.

Prioritize requirements and organize them into phases to effectively structure the project.

Facilitate coordination and alignment with ICT timelines to conduct Impact Assessments and develop business cases.

Ensure that the necessary information and documentation are provided to obtain approval from GT Exco.

Project plan divided into Workstreams and timelines that align with deliverable dates for ECC submission.

Divide the project plan into specific workstreams, each with its own set of tasks and responsibilities.

Align the timelines of these workstreams with the deliverable dates required for ECC submission.

Drive the resolution of specific stabilization items with the business stakeholders.

Collaborate with the business to determine system rules and processes that will reduce the risk of repeated audit findings.

Take the lead in resolving other audit items that require attention and prioritize them alongside the other deliverables scheduled for December 2023.

Ensure that the necessary actions are taken to address these audit items effectively and in a timely manner.

Provide assistance in sourcing data to be ingested into the company Data Warehouse, such as the Data Reservoir.

Collaborate with relevant teams to identify and acquire the required data sources for ingestion.

Ensure data quality and integrity during the process of sourcing and ingesting data into the Data Warehouse.

Provide assistance in identifying and removing any impediments or obstacles that may hinder project progress or the achievement of project goals.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

5 years experience as a Project Manager

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

agile

scrum

project management

