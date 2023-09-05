Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria

The main purpose of this position is to manage projects within the Financial Markets Department (FMD) at the Company by leading, planning, organising and controlling resources, in accordance with the Company’s approved project management methodology, to deliver the project scope and objectives according to specification on time and within budget.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Define the project scope/brief as well as the Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) in collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure a common understanding of the approach and deliverables.

Produce project management plans that are comprehensive, including knowledge areas such as scope/brief, quality, risks, timelines/deadlines, costs, human resources (HR), procurement, integration and communication, and confirm that these knowledge areas are regularly updated and maintained.

Ensure that all project documentation and deliverables are produced, approved and maintained timeously, including reports and close-out documents.

Identify and manage any project risks, constraints and changes, ensuring that the project plan is managed and approved.

Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers to ensure commitment to a common goal.

Establish and effectively manage a multidisciplinary project team throughout the project’s life cycle, clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of project team members for the delivery of project outputs.

Direct and co-ordinate the activities of project team members to ensure the project progresses according to the approved schedule, producing the expected deliverables within budget and according to specification and quality standards.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

at least a Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Project Management or an equivalent qualification; and

at least 5–8 years of experience in a project management environment

Desired Skills:

• judgement and decision-making

• planning and organising

• effective communication

Learn more/Apply for this position