Scouting app helps uncover female soccer talent

BallTalent – a Soweto-based, tech-enabled, talent scouting app – is shining a spotlight on talented female soccer players, so they can be recognised by local and international scouts.

Recent international competitions such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Women’s Africa Cup, which saw South Africa’s own Banyana Banyana perform well, have spurred women’s interest in soccer.

BallTalent is the brainchild of Simon Mokgotlhoa (30) and Lesego Ndlovu (29). The two self-taught innovators say their app was developed out of a passion for technology and concern for undiscovered local talent.

“Over the past couple of years, women’s soccer has grown phenomenally,” says Ndlovu. “As the sport continues to flourish, I am immensely proud of the work we’re doing to help young female players enter well-respected teams.”

BallTalent recently placed the following female players, who have experience on the under-17 South African Women’s National Team, on the international market: Aliyaah Allie and Jessica Wade of JVW with Glasgow City (UK) and Emek Hefer (Israel) respectively; Katrina Maguire of Croseus with Aris Limassol (Cyprus); and Ronnel Donnelly of Shooting Stars with University of Western Ohio (USA).

On home ground, BallTalent has assisted with transferring Essien Makwarimba of Jomo Cosmos to Mamelodi Sundowns, and Ayesha Moosa of Soweto Fabulous to the University of Johannesburg.

Dr Mmaki Jantjies, Telkom’s group executive for innovation and transformation, says the tech start-up is one of Telkom’s FutureMakers. Telkom has provided the start-up with a research and development grant of R150 000.

Founded in 2015, FutureMakers is Telkom’s Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) unit. It provides small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with both financial and non-financial support including training, mentoring, and digital skills.