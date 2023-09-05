Scrum Master

Sep 5, 2023

Job Overview:

We are looking for a dedicated Scrum Master to guide and coach our cross-functional teams in their agile journey, ensuring they embrace and maintain the Scrum framework to its fullest. The Scrum Master will play a pivotal role in facilitating ceremonies, removing impediments, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Responsibilities:

Ceremony Facilitation:

  • Guide the team and organization on the use of Scrum practices and values.
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups, sprint planning, sprint reviews, and retrospective meetings.

Team Support:

  • Support the Product Owner in managing the product backlog, ensuring it’s well-defined and prioritized.
  • Coach the team in self-organization and cross-functionality.
  • Help the team to create high-value products.
  • Impediment Removal:
  • identify, prioritize, and proactively remove impediments that prevent the team from achieving sprint goals.
  • Shield the team from external interruptions and distractions.
  • Continuous Improvement:
  • Lead the team towards continuous improvement, tracking and facilitating the adoption of best practices.
  • Foster a culture of open communication, collaboration, and continuous feedback.
  • Stakeholder Communication:
  • Engage with other Scrum Masters, Product Owners, and stakeholders to enhance transparency and information flow.
  • Ensure that goals, scope, and product domain are understood by everyone within the Scrum Team.
  • Training & Mentoring:
  • Provide training sessions and mentorship to team members and stakeholders about Scrum and Agile practices.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Business, or related field.
  • Certified Scrum Master (CSM) or similar certification.
  • Proven experience as a Scrum Master in a software development team.
  • Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as definition of done, user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement).
  • Strong communication, leadership, and problem-solving skills.
  • Familiarity with software development processes and procedures.
  • Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.
  • A growth mindset, with a passion for continuous learning.

Preferred:

  • Experience with agile methodologies other than Scrum (e.g., Kanban).
  • Knowledge of other Agile approaches: XP, Lean, etc.
  • Familiarity with Agile software tools (e.g., Jira, Trello, Confluence).

Desired Skills:

  • Confluence
  • Kanban
  • Software
  • Trello

