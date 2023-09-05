Scrum Master

Job Overview:

We are looking for a dedicated Scrum Master to guide and coach our cross-functional teams in their agile journey, ensuring they embrace and maintain the Scrum framework to its fullest. The Scrum Master will play a pivotal role in facilitating ceremonies, removing impediments, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Responsibilities:

Ceremony Facilitation:

Guide the team and organization on the use of Scrum practices and values.

Facilitate daily stand-ups, sprint planning, sprint reviews, and retrospective meetings.

Team Support:

Support the Product Owner in managing the product backlog, ensuring it’s well-defined and prioritized.

Coach the team in self-organization and cross-functionality.

Help the team to create high-value products.

Impediment Removal:

identify, prioritize, and proactively remove impediments that prevent the team from achieving sprint goals.

Shield the team from external interruptions and distractions.

Continuous Improvement:

Lead the team towards continuous improvement, tracking and facilitating the adoption of best practices.

Foster a culture of open communication, collaboration, and continuous feedback.

Stakeholder Communication:

Engage with other Scrum Masters, Product Owners, and stakeholders to enhance transparency and information flow.

Ensure that goals, scope, and product domain are understood by everyone within the Scrum Team.

Training & Mentoring:

Provide training sessions and mentorship to team members and stakeholders about Scrum and Agile practices.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Business, or related field.

Certified Scrum Master (CSM) or similar certification.

Proven experience as a Scrum Master in a software development team.

Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as definition of done, user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement).

Strong communication, leadership, and problem-solving skills.

Familiarity with software development processes and procedures.

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.

A growth mindset, with a passion for continuous learning.

Preferred:

Experience with agile methodologies other than Scrum (e.g., Kanban).

Knowledge of other Agile approaches: XP, Lean, etc.

Familiarity with Agile software tools (e.g., Jira, Trello, Confluence).

Desired Skills:

Confluence

Kanban

Software

Trello

