Scrum Master – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Job Overview:
We are looking for a dedicated Scrum Master to guide and coach our cross-functional teams in their agile journey, ensuring they embrace and maintain the Scrum framework to its fullest. The Scrum Master will play a pivotal role in facilitating ceremonies, removing impediments, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
Responsibilities:
Ceremony Facilitation:
- Guide the team and organization on the use of Scrum practices and values.
- Facilitate daily stand-ups, sprint planning, sprint reviews, and retrospective meetings.
Team Support:
- Support the Product Owner in managing the product backlog, ensuring it’s well-defined and prioritized.
- Coach the team in self-organization and cross-functionality.
- Help the team to create high-value products.
- Impediment Removal:
- identify, prioritize, and proactively remove impediments that prevent the team from achieving sprint goals.
- Shield the team from external interruptions and distractions.
- Continuous Improvement:
- Lead the team towards continuous improvement, tracking and facilitating the adoption of best practices.
- Foster a culture of open communication, collaboration, and continuous feedback.
- Stakeholder Communication:
- Engage with other Scrum Masters, Product Owners, and stakeholders to enhance transparency and information flow.
- Ensure that goals, scope, and product domain are understood by everyone within the Scrum Team.
- Training & Mentoring:
- Provide training sessions and mentorship to team members and stakeholders about Scrum and Agile practices.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Business, or related field.
- Certified Scrum Master (CSM) or similar certification.
- Proven experience as a Scrum Master in a software development team.
- Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as definition of done, user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement).
- Strong communication, leadership, and problem-solving skills.
- Familiarity with software development processes and procedures.
- Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.
- A growth mindset, with a passion for continuous learning.
Preferred:
- Experience with agile methodologies other than Scrum (e.g., Kanban).
- Knowledge of other Agile approaches: XP, Lean, etc.
- Familiarity with Agile software tools (e.g., Jira, Trello, Confluence).
Desired Skills:
- Confluence
- Kanban
- Software
- Trello