Senior Angular Application Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Elevate your career in the heart of Cape Town as a Senior Angular Application Developer! Join our dynamic team and take the lead in shaping cutting-edge web solutions. If you’re a code maestro with a passion for Angular, this role is your gateway to innovation and impact. Don’t miss the chance to work on exciting projects while enjoying the breathtaking beauty of Cape Town’s landscapes. Ready to be a part of something extraordinary? Apply now and bring your expertise to our vibrant tech ecosystem! Candidate Requirements
- Design, develop and deploy programs for programs specifications
- Construct and implement application programs
- Construct/ develop programs including coding, testing and debugging
- Ensure documentation of code/classes
- Designing application prototypes
- Coordinate application plans with the development team or clients
- Adhere to Software development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes
- Design, develop and deploy eLearning solutions that meet the Department’s needs and optimize efficacy through training and support
Qualifications and Experience
– Tertiary qualification in Computer Science and/or Software Engineering and/or Information Systems and/or Information Technology and/or related technical certification in an IT field- Minimum of 5 year’s experience as an application developer working with:- JavaScript & JQuerry- REST API design- HTML and CSS- Angular/PHP- SQL Database and stored procedures- Proficient in Source Code Management application
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Rest
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years