Senior Application Developer (C#/SQL)

Our client based in Irene is looking for 2 seasoned and senior-level C#/SQL Application Developers to enhance their growing team. The Group currently consists of six operating companies that provide services and infrastructure management in the transport industry as well as renewable energy installations. These roles are based in the system development company.

Main Job Purpose:



To develop and maintain propriety software applications.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

Degree/Diploma in ICT/Computer Science or equivalent

At least 8 years of related experience in software development

Valid Unendorsed Light Motor Vehicle Driver’s License

Technical Expertise Requirements:

Microsoft Visual Studio (2019+)

MS SQL

.Net Framework (v4+)

C#

Windows Forms and Windows Services

WCF/Web Services

WPF

MVVM

MVC Web Application

Required competencies to meet the job outcomes:

Excellent writing, documenting, and communication skills in English

Excellent computer literacy skills

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Understanding of networks and network principals

Excellent knowledge of software programming concepts and techniques

Comprehensive understanding of the implementation methodologies for the technology

being utilized in product development

DevOps knowledge and experience advantageous

Knowledge of data backup and recovery principles advantageous

Main Duties & Responsibilities:



Software Development:

Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs

Analyse user needs and develop software solutions using industry best-practice principles

Design and customize software for client use with the aim of optimizing operational efficiency

Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team

Confer with system analysts, engineers, programmers, and others to design systems and to obtain information on project limitations and capabilities, performance requirements, and interfaces

Modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware, or improve its performance.

Analyse user needs and software requirements to determine the feasibility of design within time and cost constraints

Consult with customers about software system design and maintenance

Assist with software system installation and monitor equipment functioning to ensure specifications are met

Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database

Perform R&D activities to find ways to increase performance and functionality and new products that could meet the company’s overall business development strategy and the client’s requirements

Assist in determining the approach to be utilized in a project implementation

Participate in every aspect of the development and implementation process to ensure a full understanding of the change implications to current business processes.

Identify and escalate technical design or specification issues to Development Manager

Follows good development practices and software development life cycle methodologies throughout the product development.

Maintenance and Administration:

Reporting to management

Investigation, analysing and resolving system errors pertaining to system software and IT-related hardware

Liaison and resolution of system problems with third-party vendors/suppliers

Software Licence Compliance

System documentation

Client interface and relations

Other:

Suitable candidates will undergo a prerequisite medical assessment as per the OHS Legislation.

By applying for this position, you consent in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPI) to your personal information being obtained, utilized and stored by the Company through inter alia, reference checks, credit checks and trace reports.

Desired Skills:

Software Developer

Application Developer

Full Stack Developer

C# SQL Developer

C# Programmer

.NET Developer

Windows Application Developer

Employer & Job Benefits:

Death

Disability & Funeral Cover + Discretionary performance bonus

