Senior Application Developer (C#/SQL)

Our client based in Irene is looking for 2 seasoned and senior-level C#/SQL Application Developers to enhance their growing team. The Group currently consists of six operating companies that provide services and infrastructure management in the transport industry as well as renewable energy installations. These roles are based in the system development company.
Main Job Purpose:
- To develop and maintain propriety software applications.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- Degree/Diploma in ICT/Computer Science or equivalent
- At least 8 years of related experience in software development
- Valid Unendorsed Light Motor Vehicle Driver’s License
Technical Expertise Requirements:
- Microsoft Visual Studio (2019+)
- MS SQL
- .Net Framework (v4+)
- C#
- Windows Forms and Windows Services
- WCF/Web Services
- WPF
- MVVM
- MVC Web Application
Required competencies to meet the job outcomes:
- Excellent writing, documenting, and communication skills in English
- Excellent computer literacy skills
- Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
- Understanding of networks and network principals
- Excellent knowledge of software programming concepts and techniques
- Comprehensive understanding of the implementation methodologies for the technology
- being utilized in product development
- DevOps knowledge and experience advantageous
- Knowledge of data backup and recovery principles advantageous
Main Duties & Responsibilities:
Software Development:
- Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs
- Analyse user needs and develop software solutions using industry best-practice principles
- Design and customize software for client use with the aim of optimizing operational efficiency
- Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team
- Confer with system analysts, engineers, programmers, and others to design systems and to obtain information on project limitations and capabilities, performance requirements, and interfaces
- Modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware, or improve its performance.
- Analyse user needs and software requirements to determine the feasibility of design within time and cost constraints
- Consult with customers about software system design and maintenance
- Assist with software system installation and monitor equipment functioning to ensure specifications are met
- Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database
- Perform R&D activities to find ways to increase performance and functionality and new products that could meet the company’s overall business development strategy and the client’s requirements
- Assist in determining the approach to be utilized in a project implementation
- Participate in every aspect of the development and implementation process to ensure a full understanding of the change implications to current business processes.
- Identify and escalate technical design or specification issues to Development Manager
- Follows good development practices and software development life cycle methodologies throughout the product development.
Maintenance and Administration:
- Reporting to management
- Investigation, analysing and resolving system errors pertaining to system software and IT-related hardware
- Liaison and resolution of system problems with third-party vendors/suppliers
- Software Licence Compliance
- System documentation
- Client interface and relations
Other:
- Suitable candidates will undergo a prerequisite medical assessment as per the OHS Legislation.
- By applying for this position, you consent in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPI) to your personal information being obtained, utilized and stored by the Company through inter alia, reference checks, credit checks and trace reports.
Desired Skills:
- Software Developer
- Application Developer
- Full Stack Developer
- C# SQL Developer
- C# Programmer
- .NET Developer
- Windows Application Developer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Death
- Disability & Funeral Cover + Discretionary performance bonus