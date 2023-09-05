Senior Business Analyst(Dynamics 365) – Gauteng Illovo

The Senior Business Analyst will play a bridging role between IT and the Business. The role requires the potential candidate to comprehensively understand business processes and needs, translate them into technical requirements and oversee the implementation of such solutions in line with preferred project governance principles, in partnership with both the business client and technical resources such as developers:

Skills:

Implementation into systems supporting the administration and oeprational functions of the business

Main systems will cover:

Microsoft Dynamics 365 (non-negotiable)

Accpac (advantageous)

VIP (advantageous)

ESS (advantageous)

Evasys (advantageous)

SharePoint

SQL

Testing Methodology

Reporting

Data & Reporting Architecture

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Dynamics 365

SQL

SharePoint

Accpac

VIP

ESS

Evasys

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

An entreprenurial institution, with deep connections to the African continent has changed dramatically since its founding in 2000.

Learn more/Apply for this position