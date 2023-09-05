Senior Business Analyst(Dynamics 365) – Gauteng Illovo

The Senior Business Analyst will play a bridging role between IT and the Business. The role requires the potential candidate to comprehensively understand business processes and needs, translate them into technical requirements and oversee the implementation of such solutions in line with preferred project governance principles, in partnership with both the business client and technical resources such as developers:
Skills:
Implementation into systems supporting the administration and oeprational functions of the business
Main systems will cover:
Microsoft Dynamics 365 (non-negotiable)
Accpac (advantageous)
VIP (advantageous)
ESS (advantageous)
Evasys (advantageous)
SharePoint
SQL
Testing Methodology
Reporting
Data & Reporting Architecture
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365
- SQL
- SharePoint
- Accpac
- VIP
- ESS
- Evasys
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
An entreprenurial institution, with deep connections to the African continent has changed dramatically since its founding in 2000.