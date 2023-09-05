Senior SAP Project Manager at STS – Gauteng Randburg

Sep 5, 2023

We are looking for a 1 x suitable – Senior SAP Project Manager

Suitable candidates must work Onsite when required in Randburg and must be vaccinated.

  • Management of Project Vuka for the delivery of the remaining Phase i.e. Angola, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and 35 DTH Agencies:
  • Manage all aspects of Project life cycle to facilitate successful delivery to executive team.
  • Oversee SAP project to provide metrics for reporting to executive team.
  • Develop and oversee detailed project plans.
  • Establish detailed project plans and metrics, work plans, schedules, resource plans and status reports.
  • Identity project risks and develop risk mitigation plans.
  • Provide project leadership, work direction and feedback.
  • Motivate work of others outside of direct authority to ensure project milestones and deliverables are met.
  • Convey and report status to executives and all other key stakeholders.
  • Present formal presentations and executive summaries to senior management to provide recommendations and status updates.

send cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • SAP

Learn more/Apply for this position