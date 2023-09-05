Senior SAP Project Manager at STS – Gauteng Randburg

We are looking for a 1 x suitable – Senior SAP Project Manager

Suitable candidates must work Onsite when required in Randburg and must be vaccinated.

Management of Project Vuka for the delivery of the remaining Phase i.e. Angola, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and 35 DTH Agencies:

Manage all aspects of Project life cycle to facilitate successful delivery to executive team.

Oversee SAP project to provide metrics for reporting to executive team.

Develop and oversee detailed project plans.

Establish detailed project plans and metrics, work plans, schedules, resource plans and status reports.

Identity project risks and develop risk mitigation plans.

Provide project leadership, work direction and feedback.

Motivate work of others outside of direct authority to ensure project milestones and deliverables are met.

Convey and report status to executives and all other key stakeholders.

Present formal presentations and executive summaries to senior management to provide recommendations and status updates.

send cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

SAP

Learn more/Apply for this position