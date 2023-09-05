Senior SAP Project Manager at STS

We are looking for a 1 x suitable – Senior SAP Project Manager
Suitable candidates must work Onsite when required in Randburg and must be vaccinated.
- Management of Project Vuka for the delivery of the remaining Phase i.e. Angola, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and 35 DTH Agencies:
- Manage all aspects of Project life cycle to facilitate successful delivery to executive team.
- Oversee SAP project to provide metrics for reporting to executive team.
- Develop and oversee detailed project plans.
- Establish detailed project plans and metrics, work plans, schedules, resource plans and status reports.
- Identity project risks and develop risk mitigation plans.
- Provide project leadership, work direction and feedback.
- Motivate work of others outside of direct authority to ensure project milestones and deliverables are met.
- Convey and report status to executives and all other key stakeholders.
- Present formal presentations and executive summaries to senior management to provide recommendations and status updates.
send cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- SAP